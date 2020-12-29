37.7 F
Beckley
Monday, December 28, 2020 10:59pm

Washington Post ‘fact checker’ ripped for Hunter Biden ‘laptop stuff’ post

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A Washington Post fact-checker was mocked online Monday for downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as simply “the laptop stuff.”

“In his final weeks of campaigning, Trump repeatedly praised the NY Post for publishing the laptop stuff,” Glenn Kessler tweeted. He suggested that the Post’s Sunday headline, imploring the president to stop trying to overturn the election, showed that paper had moved on.

In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, The Post exclusively reported on the tranche of damaging documents on the laptop, which was left at John Paul Mac Isaac’s repair store in April 2019 but never collected.

The documents detailed some of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine and revealed how he sought to involve his father and profit off his high office.

Media outlets dismissed the Post’s reporting them as “baseless conspiracy theory,” a “smear campaign,” and “Russian disinformation,” but they stopped short of criticizing Facebook and Twitter’s censoring of the reports as a violation of free speech.

COMPUTER SHOW OWNER SUES TWITTER OVER HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

Multiple Twitter users attacked Kessler for being more preoccupied with attacking the Post, than defending free speech.

“The laptop that was part of the FBI investigation out of Delaware that we didn’t find out about until after the Election?” one user noted.

“’Laptop stuff?’ Meaning they [sic] information on Hunter’s laptop that shows all the Bidens are bought & paid for by China? That ‘laptop stuff?’” wrote another.  

“If I was Mr. Kessler and worked for a paper that covered up the laptop/corruption bombshells in October, I think I would avoid this topic by a mile,” another commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden is under investigation by Delaware’s U.S. Attorney over his “tax affairs,” which include his business dealings in China and Ukraine, but it is unclear if the laptop is related to the probe. The case has prompted questions about the younger Biden profiting from his father’s name and foreign policy influence and possible conflicts of interest for the incoming president’s foreign policy.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Washington Post ‘fact checker’ ripped for Hunter Biden ‘laptop stuff’ post

News WWNR -
0
A Washington Post fact-checker was mocked online Monday for downplaying the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as simply "the laptop stuff." "In his final...
Read more

Nikki Haley dubs 2020 ‘the year socialism went mainstream’

News WWNR -
0
Socialism became more accepted in 2020 and is on its way to becoming the default economic policy for Democratic politicians, former U.S. Ambassador...
Read more

Ron Rivera cements his power in Washington by releasing Dwayne Haskins – Washington Blog

News WWNR -
0
ASHBURN, Va. -- If there was any doubt about the power coach Ron Rivera has in Washington's organization, it was put to rest...
Read more

Kayleigh McEnany explains Jake Tapper’s ‘real problem’ after CNN host launched ‘baseless personal attacks’

News WWNR -
0
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded Jake Tapper on Sunday after the liberal CNN anchor called her a liar, noting that his "real...
Read more

Ilhan Omar slams Betsy DeVos on her way out the door

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took a parting shot at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a tweet Sunday."Goodbye and good riddance, @BetsyDeVosED," Omar wrote....
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nikki Haley dubs 2020 ‘the year socialism went mainstream’

WWNR -
0
Socialism became more accepted in 2020 and is on its way to becoming the default economic policy for Democratic politicians, former U.S. Ambassador...
Read more
News

Ron Rivera cements his power in Washington by releasing Dwayne Haskins – Washington Blog

WWNR -
0
ASHBURN, Va. -- If there was any doubt about the power coach Ron Rivera has in Washington's organization, it was put to rest...
Read more
News

Kayleigh McEnany explains Jake Tapper’s ‘real problem’ after CNN host launched ‘baseless personal attacks’

WWNR -
0
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded Jake Tapper on Sunday after the liberal CNN anchor called her a liar, noting that his "real...
Read more
News

Ilhan Omar slams Betsy DeVos on her way out the door

WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took a parting shot at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a tweet Sunday."Goodbye and good riddance, @BetsyDeVosED," Omar wrote....
Read more
News

How the coronavirus pandemic is changing New Year’s Eve celebrations across the world

WWNR -
0
The coronavirus pandemic has made 2020 a year that no one will ever forget, and many people are ready to move on. With a number...
Read more
Money

Evercore: The Biggest Beneficiary Of Improving Deals Activity

WWNR -
0
Evercore: The Biggest Beneficiary Of Improving Deals Activity Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap