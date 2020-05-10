WATCH FOR FREE: Celebrity chef Paula Deen shares Mother’s Day recipes and more on Fox Nation

For Mother’s Day, Fox Nation is making multiple shows available to watch for free.

“At Home With Paula Deen”

In the first episode of the brand new series “At Home with Paula Deen,” the celebrity chef shares the recipes on her special Mother’s Day menu, including her ‘”foolproof” technique for cooking the perfect standing rib roast and preparing a crowd-pleasing Strawberry shortcake.

In this new Fox Nation series, Deen invites you into her the kitchen as she prepares her favorite dishes for special occasions that bring together friends and loved ones.

Watch an extended preview on Fox Nation right now.

“Dana Perino’s Book Club”

In a special edition of “Dana Perino’s Book Club,” the Fox News anchor and former White House press secretary spoke to the editor of “Pearls of Wisdom: Little Pieces of Advice (That Go a Long Way),” which is a collection of former First Lady Barbara Bush’s wisdom and advice.

“She was sort of embarrassed that people thought she was like a wise, senior stateswoman,” said Jean Becker, who served as Barbara Bush’s deputy press secretary from 1989 to 1992 and chief of staff to former President George H.W. Bush after he left the White House.

Becker pointed out, however, that Barbara Bush had a confidence and belief in herself borne from life experience.

“MOMS”

In one very special episode, “MOMS: Military Moms,” Fox News contributor and host of Fox Nation’s “Moms” Rachel Campos-Duffy visited Fort Bragg, N.C., to sit down with military mothers.

This conversation dives into topics such as the hardships of being a military spouse, having a child in the military, helping your children understand deployment, and more.

In “MOMS: Fox Moms,” Campos-Duffy spoke with her Fox News colleagues Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean, Melissa Francis, and Lauren Simonetti.

This roundtable discussion touches on topics like balancing a busy schedule, handling the tense political climate and raising kids in the age of social media.

“Bible Study: Messages of Hope”

The founder of the Houston-based Living Proof Ministries, Beth Moore, offered encouragement to all Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new episode of “Bible Study: Messages of Hope.”

The Wisconsin native, who spent most of her childhood in Arkadelphia, Ark., is a popular Bible study teacher and author of several best-selling books.

In this series, Americans from all walks of life, from Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham to Fox News’ Shannon Bream to NFL linebacker Demario Davis, give advice and comfort during difficult times.

Click on any of the links above to watch these Fox Nation Mother's Day shows for free.

