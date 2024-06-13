Water Development Authority approves five additional economic enhancement projects. Fayette and Greenbrier Counties included.

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved funding for another five Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (EEFG) projects.



To date, the WDA has awarded 174 EEGF grants totaling over $427 million with a total project cost of $1,895,017,779 since the program’s inception in April 2022.



It was at that time, recognizing the need for economic growth, that Gov. Justice called a special session to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, securing an initial amount of $250 million.



Since then, the program has seen exceptional success, and over 607,000 West Virginians have been affected by these projects, which have touched every corner of the state.



The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include:



Town of East Bank in Kanawha County

The Town of East Bank was awarded an additional $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace and upgrade a portion of their sewer system. The total project cost is $13,500,000.



New Haven Public Service District in Fayette County

The New Haven Public Service District has received an additional $577,166 WDA EEGF grant to extend water service to Cane Branch, Ramsey, Hawver Road, South Miller Ridge, Arrowwood Road, Dotson Ridge, Lower Dotson Ridge and Whispering Pines. The total project cost is $10,379,000.



Town of Davis in Tucker County

The Town of Davis was awarded a $2,692,000 WDA EEGF grant to improve the Town’s sewer collection system. The total project cost is $12,500,000.



Town of Alderson in Greenbrier County

The Town of Alderson has secured a $800,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace their water treatment plant. The total project cost is $10,054,000.



Town of Sand Fork in Gilmer County

The Town of Sand Fork has received a $450,000 WDA EEGF grant to make improvements to the Town’s sanitary sewer collection and treatment system. The total project cost is $2,500,000.



Following the June meeting, the Water Development Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary, commemorating five decades of dedicated service with an open house.



Those in attendance included representatives from Gov. Justice’s office, Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s office, Congresswoman Miller’s office, USDA, DEP, BPH, EDA, PSC, and various colleagues and friends. Gov. Justice serves as the Chair of the Water Development Authority, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.



Ms. Urling presented a Certificate of Recognition to the Water Development Authority on behalf of Gov. Justice, which recognized 50 years of outstanding commitment to providing resources to improve water quality and infrastructure and protecting public health in the Great State of West Virginia.



Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso is the 4th director of the agency, following Ed Henry, Daniel “Bernie” Yonkosky, and Chris Jarrett.



“The Water Development Authority has a rich history of helping communities in need since 1974 when we began operations,” Executive Director Prezioso said. “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to continuing our work in the years ahead.”