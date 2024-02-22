Water Development Authority approves over $19 million in economic enhancement projects

CHARLESTON, WV — The West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved 10 new Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (EEGF) projects worth $19,872,189.00.



In April 2022, Gov. Justice called a special session to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, at the time securing an initial amount of $250 million. Since then, the program has seen exceptional success, and the WDA has approved EEGF projects worth $400 million, impacting over 582,440 West Virginians. All in all, these projects will affect residents statewide.



The WDA manages the EEGF, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce, and tourism projects.



The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include:



Clarksburg Sewer Board in Harrison County

The Clarksburg Sewer Board has secured a $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to continue separating storm sewers from the completion of the Phase IV project in the East End/Rt 50 area. This project is part of Clarksburg Sewer Board’s comprehensive stormwater plan. The total project cost is $4,671,650.



Cottageville PSD in Jackson County

Cottageville PSD has received a $1,350,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend 3,200 linear feet of 12-inch waterline to serve an industrial site in Millwood. The total project cost is $1,350,000.



Greenbrier PSD #2 in Greenbrier County

Greenbrier PSD #2 was awarded a $3,527,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend water service between Rainelle and Charmco and between Sam Black Church and Asbury, to serve approximately 360 new customers. The total project cost is $20,300,000.



Hancock PSD in Hancock County

Hancock PSD has secured a $3,449,014 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade their sewer system. The total project cost is $15,449,089.



Midland PSD in Randolph County

Midland PSD has received a $365,000 WDA EEGF grant to install two new water storage tanks. The total project cost is $1,730,000.



Morgantown Utility Board in Monongalia County

Morgantown Utility Board was awarded a $6,750,000 WDA EEGF grant to increase capacity and renovate the existing Cheat Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Whites Run Lift Station. The total project cost is $30,028,117.



Town of Paden City in Tyler and Wetzel Counties

The Town of Paden City secured a $310,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace lines to address infiltration and inflow issues within the system. The total project cost is $2,450,000.



Town of Pineville in Wyoming County

The Town of Pineville has received an additional $980,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade their water system. The total project cost is $9,160,142.



Putnam County Commission in Putnam County

The Putnam County Commission was awarded a $1,841,175 EEGF grant to provide potable water to the residents of Custer Ridge near Buffalo. The total project cost is $1,995,000.



City of Spencer in Roane County

The City of Spencer has secured a $300,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace the Summit Street Pump Station. The total project cost is $300,000.