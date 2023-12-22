Water Development Authority approves over $26 million in economic enhancement projects

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice announced today the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved nine additional Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (EEGF) projects worth $26,320,768.00 million.



The WDA manages the fund, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce, and tourism projects.



In April 2022, Gov. Justice called a special session to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, at the time securing an initial amount of $250 million.



Since then, the program has seen exceptional success, and the WDA has approved EEGF projects worth $330 million, impacting over 500,000 West Virginians. All in all, these projects will affect residents statewide.



The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include:Canaan Valley PSD in Tucker County

The Canaan Valley PSD has secured a $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend sewer service to the customers in the area of Winwood Fly-In Resort, Deerfield Village and Canaan Village. This project is part of Canaan Valley PSD’s comprehensive sewer plan. The total project cost is $4,405,000.Town of East Bank in Kanawha County

The Town of East Bank has received a $8,500,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade their sewer system, including two new pump stations, 350 new house connections and installing over 32,000 linear feet of new sewer pipe. The total project cost is $13,500,000.City of Kingwood in Preston County

The City of Kingwood was awarded a $1,816,848 WDA EEGF grant to extend and replace water service lines in their downtown system, as well as upgrades to their water treatment plant. The total project cost is $5,456,000. Mercer County PSD in Mercer County

Mercer County PSD has secured a $3,600,000 WDA EEGF grant to construct a regional sewer collection and treatment system in western Mercer County. The total project cost is $14,436,500. North Beckley PSD in Raleigh County

North Beckley PSD has received a $3,552,620 WDA EEGF grant to provide sewer service to approximately 218 customers in the Piney View and Batoff Mountain area of Raleigh County. The total project cost is $8,052,620.City of Pennsboro in Ritchie County

The City of Pennsboro was awarded a $2,500,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace 53,000 linear feet of water service lines within their water system, with the majority of the project being in the downtown and residential areas of Pennsboro. The total project cost is $5,500,000.Town of Poca in Putnam County

The Town of Poca secured a $351,300 WDA EEGF grant to address stormwater drainage deficiencies within eight specific areas within Poca. The total project cost is $601,300. Short Line PSD in Harrison County

Short Line PSD has received a $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace their current water booster station and replace 1,179 meters with new radio read meters, along with other water system upgrades. The total project cost is $5,050,000.Town of Sophia in Raleigh County

The Town of Sophia was awarded a $4,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to construct a new sewer plant to serve Sophia and be expandable to serve Coal City. The total project cost is $16,000,000. Gov. Justice serves as chairman of the WDA Board, with his Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee. For more information, visit wvwda.org.