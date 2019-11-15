Jesse Watters quizzes undergrads on the campaign on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’
Jesse Watters quizzes undergrads on the campaign on ‘The O’Reilly Factor’
Watters' World: College student election knowledge edition
Halliburton Could Face More Headwinds – Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)
Source: Fortune The U.S. economy has been in expansion mode for the past decade. The trade war with China lingers on, which could...
Reuters/Ipsos poll: 3% support Bloomberg for Democratic nomination
NEW YORK (Reuters) - If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race, he will be the...
Today on Fox News, Nov. 15, 2019
STAY TUNED:On Fox News: Stay with Fox News for team coverage of Day 2 of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Friday,...
Can impeachment hearings flop if they’re too boring?
And now, the all-important pizzazz debate.After the first day of the House impeachment hearings droned to a close, NBC ran a “plenty of...
Ways Trump’s tax returns could come to light
U.S. President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long tradition of U.S. presidential candidates by not releasing his tax returns during his campaign, prompting...
McCarthy brands Schiff a liar, Pelosi accuses Trump of bribery as impeachment war heats up
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a serial liar on Thursday, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused...