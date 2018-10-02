WCE: 2018 College Football Week 5 Recap

Gary and Chris go through the week that was in College Football. Here are the topics in today’s recap from the weekend of Sept 29th, 2018:
– Ohio St escapes the White Out at Happy Valley
– Notre Dame handles Stanford pretty easily
– Clemson flirts with disaster before sneaking out a win over Syracuse
– West Virginia got a good win in Lubbock
– Florida wins an ugly game in Starkville
– Virginia Tech bounces back from a loss at Old Dominion with a win at Duke
– Kentucky looks really good
– Oregon got over their heartbreak with a beatdown at Cal
– Michigan came back from 17-0 for a win at Northwestern
– and more…
