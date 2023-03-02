Wednesday – Crossover Day for the First Session of the 86th Legislature

It’s Crossover Day for the WV Legislature! Day 50 of a legislative session is the last day for a bill to be read a third time for consideration in its house of origin, with a few exceptions.

In the House, 27 bills on third reading were passed to the Senate and one bill was rejected.

House Bill 2862 ensures that all shareholder votes by or on behalf of the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Board of Treasury Investments are cast according to the pecuniary interests of investment beneficiaries.

The bill drummed up a lot of debate this morning. Opponents of the bill stated that the Investment Management Board does not support this legislation. They believed passage could tie the IMB’s hands and create red tape for them to invest employees’ money. They stated that the bill brought politics into the management of money.

The supporters stated that politics are pushed upon them regardless. They believed not passing would allow the politics of Environmental, Social, and Governance to take place instead of the pecuniary interest of investment.

The bill advanced to the Senate.

House Bill 3018 sets the age to consent to marriage as 18. Currently, West Virginia does not have a minimum age for marriage. The bill does not nullify any current marriage nor does it affect marriages from other states.

The opponent of the bill stated that there are circumstances, such as pregnancy, that two individuals under the age of 18 would want to marry and a circuit judge should be able to make the decision to allow the two to marry. It was stated that people will go out of state to marry if they are under 18.

Proponents stated, during committees, that the bill is to protect children from being forced into marriages with an adult. It also prevents children from marrying other children when they are not ready for those decisions.

The bill advanced to the Senate.

House Bill 3135 increases the Governor and State Constitutional Officers’ salaries starting in 2025. The bill increases the salaries by 20 percent: the Governor’s salary would be set at $180,000 and constitutional officer salaries would be set to $115,000.

The bill advanced to the Senate.

House Bill 3332 creates the judicial circuits and allocates the number of circuit court judges in each circuit to be elected in the 2024 election. The bill divides the districts and number of circuit judges as follows:

Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio (1st Circuit) with 4 judges

Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel (2nd Circuit) with 2 judges

Doddridge, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt (3rd Circuit) with 2 judges

Wood (4th Circuit) with 3 judges

Calhoun, Jackson, Mason, and Roane (5th Circuit) with 3 judges

Cabell (6th Circuit) with 4 judges

Putnam (7th Circuit) with 2 judges

Kanawha (8th Circuit) with 8 judges

Boone and Lincoln (9th Circuit) with 2 judges

Wayne (10th Circuit) with 2 judges

Logan and Mingo (11th Circuit) with 3 judges

McDowell and Wyoming (12th Circuit) with 2 judges

Mercer (13th Circuit) with 3 judges

Raleigh (14th Circuit) with 4 judges

Fayette (15th Circuit) with 2 judges

Nicholas (16th Circuit) with 2 judges

Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, and Webster (17th Circuit) with 2 judges

Lewis and Upshur (18th Circuit) with 2 judges

Harrison (19th Circuit) with 3 judges

Marion (20th Circuit) with 2 judges

Monongalia (21st Circuit) with 3 judges

Preston and Tucker (22nd Circuit) with 2 judges

Barbour and Taylor (23rd Circuit) with 2 judges

Randolph (24th Circuit) with 2 judges

Grant and Mineral (25th Circuit) with 2 judges

Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton (26th Circuit) with 2 judges

Berkeley, Morgan, and Jefferson (27th Circuit) with 6 judges

Greenbrier, Monroe, Pocahontas, and Summer (28th Circuit) with 3 judges

The bill advanced to the Senate.

House Bill 3561 was rejected by the House. The bill would have created the Institute for Civic Life.