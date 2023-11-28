Welch Community Hospital Recognized as a Top Hospital for Nurse Communication

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated nursing team at Welch Community Hospital,” said Mark Simpson, CEO of Welch Community Hospital. “We strive daily to provide quality care, and this five-star rating underscores our commitment to the health and well-being of every patient.” Welch Community Hospital is part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Health Facilities. It is the only acute care hospital in McDowell County and is a crucial care provider for the residents of McDowell and many surrounding rural counties.