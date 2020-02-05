Wendy’s launching new breakfast options in March, announces news by trying to troll McDonald’s

54 F
Wendy’s has announced that it will be expanding its breakfast menu to include “bold new morning options” like the Breakfast Baconator, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Frosty-ccino.

(Wendy’s)

Start your day with even more square-patty options.

Wendy’s has announced that it will be expanding its breakfast menu to include “bold new morning options” such as the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Frosty-ccino, the latter reserved for those days when you want to kickstart the morning with a caffeinated milkshake.

The fast-food chain also announced the news in the way we’ve come to expect of Wendy’s — by using it to troll another brand on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Wendy’s tweeted at McDonald’s, asking the burger restaurant to “roast” them.

“Hey [McDonald’s], roast us,” they wrote.

Wendy’s quickly followed up its gimmicky tweet with another post about its new Wendy’s breakfast.

“Yea, we wouldn’t wake up for your breakfast either. Don’t worry, on 3/2 there will be something worth waking up for,” it added.

“We’ve crafted unique sandwiches that will leave you craving another, like the Breakfast Baconator, which features a fresh-cracked egg, signature sausage patty and six strips of Applewood smoked bacon,” Kurt Kane, President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer of The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release.

In addition to the imposing breakfast sandwiches, Wendy’s will also be releasing exclusive morning content on Twitter, which will feature “surprise guests and exclusive sneak peeks” at things we can only assume will be breakfast-related.

The menu will launch nationwide on March 2. Until then, you’ll just have to settle for their current breakfast options, which, come March 2, may or may not still be available. (The brand was not clear on whether or not the current items will remain on the menu — or if those items are part of the “tired, old, stale breakfasts” alluded to in the press release.)



