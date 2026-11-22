CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations interested in providing student scholarships through a new federal tax credit program scheduled to begin in 2027.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that the Education Freedom Tax Credit will allow qualifying individuals to receive up to $1,700 annually in federal income tax credits for contributions to approved Scholarship Granting Organizations.

The program, established through federal legislation signed by President Donald Trump, is intended to expand educational opportunities for students attending public and private schools.

Scholarship funds may be used for qualifying educational expenses, including private school tuition, tutoring, special education services, textbooks, school supplies and other approved costs.

Under the program, individuals who make qualifying donations to approved scholarship organizations can receive a dollar-for-dollar federal income tax credit, subject to federal requirements. Married couples filing jointly may qualify for up to $3,400 when both spouses make eligible contributions.

The scholarships will be administered by nonprofit organizations rather than funded through additional state tax appropriations.

To qualify as a Scholarship Granting Organization, nonprofits must meet several federal requirements, including maintaining 501(c)(3) public charity status, keeping qualifying donations in a separate account and dedicating at least 90 percent of applicable income to scholarships.

Organizations must also serve at least 10 students attending more than one school.

Nonprofits seeking consideration for West Virginia’s initial list of approved scholarship providers must apply by Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026.

The state expects to submit its initial list of organizations to the Internal Revenue Service in mid-December. An additional application period is planned ahead of the final federal deadline of Feb. 15, 2027.

Interested organizations can apply through the West Virginia Tax Division’s MyTaxes portal by selecting “Scholarship Granting Organization Application” under “Other Business Services.”

Questions about the program may be emailed to EFTC@wv.gov. Assistance with MyTaxes accounts is available at TaxMyTaxes@wv.gov.

The federal tax credit takes effect Jan. 1, 2027. Only qualifying contributions made on or after that date to approved scholarship organizations will be eligible for the credit.