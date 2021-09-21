West Virginia Active Case Numbers Drop nearly 28% Since Friday

West Virginia also saw small decreases in the number of hospitalizations (955; down from a peak of 957 on Sunday) and the number of patients on ventilators (164; down from a peak of 168 on Friday). The state did set a new record high number of patients in ICUs with 292, however this number only surpassed the previous peak by one.



“We’re close to that peak today,” West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said. “But what people need to understand is that our historic data shows us – not just in West Virginia, but nationally – after you hit that peak of cases, you still have somewhere between two to four, and maybe even six weeks of hospitalization increases and death increases. So we’ve got to be cognizant of that fact.”