West Virginia Active Case Numbers Drop nearly 28% Since Friday

|ACTIVE CASE NUMBERS DROP 27% OVER WEEKEND; HOSPITALIZATIONS HOLD NEAR PEAK
Meanwhile Monday, Gov. Justice announced that, for the first time in two-and-a-half months, West Virginia has seen a significant decline in the number of active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
There are now 21,490 active cases; down more than 8,200 (27.8%) cases in just three days since the Governor’s previous briefing on Friday last week.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
“We just drifted down over the weekend. It is showing us every sign that we’re passing the peak of this surge,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re not through this yet. But nevertheless, we’ll take it.”
|West Virginia also saw small decreases in the number of hospitalizations (955; down from a peak of 957 on Sunday) and the number of patients on ventilators (164; down from a peak of 168 on Friday). The state did set a new record high number of patients in ICUs with 292, however this number only surpassed the previous peak by one.
“We’re close to that peak today,” West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said. “But what people need to understand is that our historic data shows us – not just in West Virginia, but nationally – after you hit that peak of cases, you still have somewhere between two to four, and maybe even six weeks of hospitalization increases and death increases. So we’ve got to be cognizant of that fact.”
|The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,424 on Monday, with 54 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing on Friday last week.
Over 82% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 87% of those in ICUs and on ventilators due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
“If you will just get vaccinated, you can’t imagine the protection level that you have,” Gov. Justice said. “We continue to preach the same message about getting vaccinated because it’s the only tool in the toolbox that we have right now.”
Meanwhile, the County Alert System map now shows that 52 of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category.