West Virginia Administers extra doses of Vaccine to those with Compromised Immune Systems

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh noted that the 30-50-year-old age group continues to see more people hospitalized and in ICUs on both a national and statewide scale.



“As we look at West Virginia this is really a defining moment for us in many ways,” Dr. Marsh said. “We are seeing COVID-19 cases and the delta variant increasing in West Virginia. Hospitalizations are going up, ICU patients are going up, individuals on ventilators are also going up. The delta variant is really starting to take hold here.”



Most of the individuals admitted to hospitals across West Virginia have not been vaccinated.



“If we continue at this pace, in less than two weeks we will hit the maximum number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the last time we saw a surge,” said Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer.



State leaders continue to urge all vaccine-eligible individuals to get vaccinated, especially those who have had COVID-19 previously, as soon as possible. Unvaccinated individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 and contract the delta variant are at a higher risk of serious illness and hospitalizations.