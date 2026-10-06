West Virginia, Alabama Lead 26-State Coalition as U.S. Supreme Court Hears Major Climate Liability Case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall are leading a 26‑state coalition defending traditional energy workers as the U.S. Supreme Court hears Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, a case that could reshape how climate‑related lawsuits are handled nationwide.

The coalition filed an amicus brief arguing that allowing a single Colorado locality to hold the entire energy industry liable for global climate change under state law would improperly let one jurisdiction set national energy policy. McCuskey said today’s arguments reinforced the states’ position that climate‑liability claims involving interstate emissions must be governed by federal law.

“Today’s argument confirmed what we’ve said all along,” McCuskey said, adding that the Court appeared receptive to the idea that federal law preempts state‑level climate liability. He warned that allowing such lawsuits to proceed could harm states like West Virginia that rely heavily on coal, oil, and natural‑gas production.

The case arrives as McCuskey continues a broader legal strategy aimed at blocking state‑level climate‑related penalties. In August, he won a federal lawsuit striking down New York’s Climate Change Superfund Act, which sought $75 billion in retroactive fines for past energy production. The court ruled the law exceeded state authority and conflicted with federal air‑pollution regulations and foreign‑affairs doctrine.

West Virginia has also filed challenges to similar laws in Vermont, arguing they threaten the state’s energy sector and violate federal supremacy in regulating interstate emissions.

Monday marked the first day of the Supreme Court’s new term. A decision in the Suncor case is expected by May 2027.