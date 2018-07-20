620 AM • 101.1 FM
The Raspy Voice Kids 2018 hype video (directed by Tyler Treft of WV Sports News) set to the RVK’s “West Virginia Anthem”

Find “West Virginia Anthem at:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6dYYWoDcAp2LaGT2P36eBt?si=GK0b_P1xSeWfAMgusbEROw

tidal.com/browse/album/89860963
https://www.amazon.com/West-Virginia-Anthem-Raspy-Voice/dp/B07DH9YW8S

https://us.napster.com/artist/raspy-voice-kids/album/west-virginia-anthem

https://www.deezer.com/album/65010582

https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Raspy_Voice_Kids_West_Virginia_Anthem?id=Bpr5i2jzi7pod5jt6zsgh3cbl2a&hl=en_US

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/west-virginia-anthem-single/1393762799

