West Virginia at Oklahoma State Preview / Prediction (11-17-18) DON’T LOOK AHEAD WVU

Oklahoma State looks to pull off another upset when they host West Virginia. MarkRogersTV joins us to preview the game and give his prediction.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sports Gaming 1 Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqQsFZwikeN2RB7lxZKesA
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SportsGaming1
Amazon: http://amzn.to/2rx4F26
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVyEEhRPKVK2C6_6CmyG6w?sub_confirmation=1
Visit Sports Creators for exclusive content:
http://sportscreators.com/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SportsCreators/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SG1Sports
SG1 Wrestling Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lwawrestling9