West Virginia Attorney General Sues TikTok, Alleging Harm to Children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the social media platform violated state consumer protection laws by exposing children to harmful content and failing to provide adequate safety protections for young users.

The lawsuit, filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, claims TikTok’s design encourages prolonged use among minors through recommendation algorithms that target younger users and influence the content they see.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, investigators compared content delivered to an adult account and an account registered as a 13-year-old girl. The office said the child account was repeatedly served sexually suggestive content, while the adult account primarily received content related to interests such as home improvement and local restaurants.

“TikTok knowingly designed its app to keep young teens engaged for as long as possible while failing to put appropriate safeguards in place for underage users,” McCuskey said in a statement. “West Virginia parents should not have to compete with an algorithm built to keep their kids scrolling, while targeting them with sexualized content.”

The complaint also alleges the platform’s features can make minors discoverable and reachable by potential predators, increasing risks for children using the app.

State officials cited research from West Virginia University examining mental health impacts associated with TikTok use among adolescents. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the study found more frequent TikTok use was associated with increased depressive symptoms among young users.

“Parents have a responsibility to monitor what their kids are doing online, absolutely,” McCuskey said. “But they are cut off at the knees when companies like TikTok do nothing to close safety loopholes and conceal risks of their platform from parents.”

The lawsuit seeks restitution, civil penalties, attorneys’ fees and court costs, as well as court orders requiring TikTok to implement stronger protections for minors and enhance measures designed to detect and prevent predatory behavior on the platform.

The case marks the latest effort by the Attorney General’s Office to pursue legal action against technology companies over youth safety concerns. The office recently announced lawsuits or settlements involving OpenAI, Meta and Roblox that included safety-related provisions aimed at protecting children online.