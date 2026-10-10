West Virginia Becomes First State to Launch National NEST Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is the first state in the nation to receive newborn support kits through the federal expansion of the Newborn Essentials Support Toolkit, or NEST, Program.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey joined Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Tom Engels at WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s to announce the rollout. The initiative, led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides families with essential newborn and postpartum supplies along with trusted health information.

About 2,000 kits are expected to be distributed during this phase of the program. Each kit includes more than 20 items — diapers, wipes, an infant thermometer, breastfeeding and postpartum supplies, and a blood‑pressure monitor — as well as guidance on postpartum health, infant safety, feeding and nutrition, and available support programs.

Morrisey and Engels toured the hospital and met with families and health care leaders to discuss challenges surrounding pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care. State officials say the launch aligns with West Virginia’s broader effort to improve maternal and infant health, including roughly $200 million in federal Rural Health Transformation funding aimed at expanding access to care and strengthening the health care workforce.