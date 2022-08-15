Home West Virginia Board of Education Selects David Roach As Next State Superintendent of Schools

David L. Roach — WV State Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va., – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) named David Roach as the next State Superintendent of Schools today during its meeting in Charleston. Roach, who has served as Executive Director of the School Building Authority (SBA) of West Virginia since April 2018, brings extensive public education experience to the position.

In previous roles, Superintendent Roach has served as the Superintendent of Schools for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties. He is also a former assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal and biology teacher.

“Mr. Roach is highly and exceptionally qualified for this position at this time,” said WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty. “He brings experiences from the ranks of education – from classroom teacher to county superintendent – and I know that our school system will be in very capable hands as he transitions into this critical role.”

“I am honored to be chosen as the next State Superintendent of Schools. I want to thank President Hardesty and the board members for their confidence in me,” said Superintendent Roach. “I look forward to working with him, the board, and the staff at the West Virginia Department of Education. With the exception of student safety, student achievement has always been at the forefront of every position I have held. As a lifelong educator, I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to starting this new position.”

Superintendent Roach is a graduate of Marshall University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology and a Master of Administration in School Administration.

He will be the 33rd West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, and his administration begins August 11, 2022.