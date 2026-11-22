CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of West Virginia’s most anticipated outdoor traditions returns Monday, Nov. 23, as the state’s two-week buck firearms season gets underway.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced Friday that the season will continue through Sunday, Dec. 6.

The season is open in 51 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties remain closed to firearms deer hunting.

Hunters are encouraged to review current regulations and obtain the appropriate licenses and stamps before heading into the woods.

Under state regulations, a basic hunting license allows the harvest of one buck during the firearms season. Hunters wishing to harvest a second buck must purchase the required Class RG or RRG stamp before the season begins.

The Division of Natural Resources also reminds hunters that at least 400 square inches of blaze orange must be worn in areas where a firearms deer season is open.

All harvested big game must be properly field-tagged and electronically checked through the state’s hunting system.

Morrisey described buck firearms season as an important part of West Virginia’s culture and heritage, emphasizing the outdoor traditions shared by generations of families.

Beyond recreation, hunting provides an economic benefit to communities across the state through spending on equipment, lodging, food and other supplies.

Hunters are also encouraged to participate in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which allows donated venison to be processed and distributed to food banks serving West Virginians in need.

Since the program began in 1992, more than 1.15 million pounds of venison have been donated, providing an estimated 1.5 million meals.

State officials urge hunters to practice firearm safety, identify their targets and what lies beyond them, and follow all applicable hunting regulations.

Motorists should also remain alert for increased deer activity along roadways during the season.

Complete hunting regulations, license information and electronic game-checking services are available at WVhunt.com.