CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s traditional buck firearms season opens Monday, Nov. 23, with thousands of hunters expected to head into the woods for one of the state’s most popular outdoor traditions.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that the two-week season will continue through Dec. 6 in 51 of the state’s 55 counties.

Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties remain closed to firearms deer hunting.

“Buck firearms season is more than a time of year. It is woven deep into West Virginia’s culture and heritage,” Morrisey said. “It reflects our abiding respect for the land, our love of the outdoors, and the traditions West Virginians are privileged to pass down from one generation to the next.”

Under state regulations, hunters may harvest one buck with a base hunting license. Those wishing to harvest an additional buck must purchase a Class RG or RRG stamp before the season begins.

Hunters are also required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange in areas where firearms deer hunting is permitted. Harvested deer must be properly field-tagged and electronically checked through the state’s hunting system.

WVDNR Director Brett McMillion encouraged hunters to practice responsible stewardship and enjoy the state’s natural resources.

Hunting also provides a significant economic benefit to West Virginia. According to figures cited by the Sportsmen’s Alliance, more than 265,000 hunters spent approximately $867 million on hunting-related purchases in the state in 2022, generating an estimated $912 million in economic activity and supporting more than 7,400 jobs.

West Virginia offers more than 1.6 million acres of public hunting opportunities through wildlife management areas, state forests and national forest lands.

Enter WTNJ’s Buck and Doe Photo Contest

WTNJ 105.9 is celebrating deer season with its Buck and Doe Photo Contest, giving Southern West Virginia hunters an opportunity to share photos of their harvests for a chance to win prizes.

Hunters can visit our sister station’s contest website at WTNJBuckPhotoContest.com for complete contest details and entry information.

Hunters Helping the Hungry

The Division of Natural Resources is also encouraging hunters to participate in the Hunters Helping the Hungry program, which provides donated venison to families facing food insecurity.

Since the program began in 1992, more than 1.15 million pounds of venison have been donated, providing an estimated 1.5 million meals.

Participating meat processors prepare donated deer, with distribution coordinated through the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Food Bank.

Hunters can find additional licensing information, regulations and electronic game-checking services at WVhunt.com.