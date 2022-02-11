West Virginia Canvassing Day Launches New Campaign to Urge Manchin to Support Federal Action on Climate, Care, Jobs and Justice

As part of the largest state-wide canvassing effort, activists in Beckley door knock in ‘Neighbor To Neighbor’ petition canvassing day

Beckley, W.V.— On February 12th, West Virginians in five cities across the state, including Beckley, will be knocking on 4,500 of their neighbors’ doors to ask them to sign a petition urging Sen. Joe Manchin to support bold and urgent federal investments that help West Virginians recover from COVID-19 and improve the quality of life for his constituents.

The ‘Neighbor to Neighbor: Invest in West Virginia’ canvassing day is part of a new campaign by SEIU 1199, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Our Future WV, and West Virginia New Jobs Coalition, which includes WV Sierra Club, WV Citizen Action Group, and WV Working Families Party. In addition to organizing the largest state-wide canvassing effort, the new campaign also includes a volunteer phone bank and newspaper ads in the Charleston Gazette, Register-Herald, Dominion Post, Herald Dispatch, and Journal New Net.

This year, West Virginia has an opportunity to win big investments for the state’s future that would include funding for climate, care, jobs, and justice to get West Virginia’s economy on track. But winning these investments to support working families in West Virginia requires the support of one of the state’s Senators, Joe Manchin or Shelley Moore Capito. Just last weekend, Senator Manchin stated an openness to supporting much-needed investments. That’s why people across West Virginia are taking action—knocking on doors, telling their stories, and asking their elected officials to think of their state’s future.

