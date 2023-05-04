West Virginia Celebrates Foster Care Month

The primary purpose of foster care is to reunite the child with their family by providing interventions aimed at reunification whenever safely possible. DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services is committed to ensuring that the approximately 6,200 West Virginia children in out-of-home care and their families receive adequate and appropriate services that best meet their needs.



Mission West Virginia facilitates matches between families and children in West Virginia. Those interested in learning more about foster care and relative/kinship care resources can contact Mission West Virginia at www.missionwv.org or 304-512-0555.



To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx. Individuals currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s social work program may receive tuition assistance. Email DHHREAP@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for more information.