West Virginia Celebrates Foster Care Month

|CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services joins partners nationwide in recognizing National Foster Care Month. This annual observance highlights issues surrounding foster care and acknowledges the resource families, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.
Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in West Virginia.
“Each child deserves a loving and supportive family,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “National Foster Care Month is part of a year-round initiative to not only highlight that need, but to recognize the child welfare professionals and the kinship, relative, and resource families who work daily to make that a reality for thousands of West Virginia children.”
|The primary purpose of foster care is to reunite the child with their family by providing interventions aimed at reunification whenever safely possible. DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services is committed to ensuring that the approximately 6,200 West Virginia children in out-of-home care and their families receive adequate and appropriate services that best meet their needs.
Mission West Virginia facilitates matches between families and children in West Virginia. Those interested in learning more about foster care and relative/kinship care resources can contact Mission West Virginia at www.missionwv.org or 304-512-0555.
To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx. Individuals currently enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s social work program may receive tuition assistance. Email DHHREAP@wv.gov or call 304-558-6700 for more information.