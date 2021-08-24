West Virginia Civil Rights Day , August 26th, to be held Virtually.

CHARLESTON, WV-(WWNR) – The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will host a virtual ceremony for West Virginia Civil Rights Day at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, on the HRC Facebook page.

The event also may be viewed at 7:00 p.m. on August 26 on WV Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel. Following these presentations, the event may be viewed at any time on the HRC Facebook page.

Featured speakers include Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, and HRC Executive Director Tia L. Welch. The keynote address will be given by Dr. R. Charles Byers, Provost Emeritus and Vice President Emeritus for Academic Affairs of West Virginia State University. Music will be provided by Vanessa White.

“Recognizing the journey toward civil rights includes honoring successes and highlighting work yet to be done,” said Welch. “The West Virginia Human Rights Commissions applauds all West Virginians who work toward the continued assurance of civil rights both within and beyond our state’s borders.”