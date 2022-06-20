West Virginia Day Celebrations across the state

West Virginia, – Residents will will have many opportunities to celebrate West Virginia Day, Monday.

the 159th Birthday Celebration includes official state events at the Capitol Grounds as well as community events.



In Fayette County Time: 9 am – 2 pm Location: The Grist Mill at Babcock State Park Celebrate West Virginia Day with the New River Gorge CVB and Visit Southern WV on Monday, June 20th. From 9 am to 2 pm, Babcock is celebrating with giveaways, cupcakes and photo opportunities with a beautiful super-sized wooden swing set provided by the WV Department of Tourism.



Just in case you need another reason to get out there and enjoy what our beautiful state has to offer, the WV Department of Tourism office selected Instagram-ready scenic overlooks in every region of the state where you can snap a postable pic.



Our location is at Babcock State Park. Students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center built Almost Heaven photo backdrops for each site – super-sized wooden swing sets where you can take in the unbelievable views. On June 20, the New River Gorge CVB and Visit Southern WV will be at Babcock State Park to help you celebrate WV’s birthday.



Here’s the challenge this year – show the world what you love about West Virginia. Celebrate her birthday by visiting your favorite Mountain State spot, taking a picture, and posting it on social media using #AlmostHeaven for all to see. There’s no better way to show off your West Virginia pride than to share your love with the world to see.



Visit Southern WV will also be celebrating WV Day at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine from 11 am to 2 pm with their mobile unit.



More details available at New River Gorge CVB and Visit Southern WV.



CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston tomorrow – Monday, June 20, 2022 – at noon for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday.



HOW TO WATCH:

For those unable to attend in-person, the West Virginia Day ceremonies will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel. To find your station, click here (use column labeled “WV Channel”).



The ceremonies will also be livestreamed online. All West Virginians are encouraged to watch on the following platforms: YouTube | Twitter | Facebook



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests.



Gov. Justice and the First Lady will first announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on June 20 to celebrate West Virginia’s statehood. After announcing the winner, the Governor and First Lady will perform the ceremonial cake cutting.



The day will also feature a Golden Horseshoe Reunion, open to all former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award in recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. The reunion will feature a ceremony in the State Theater, beginning at 12:30 p.m., which will include Gov. Justice being knighted with an honorary Golden Horseshoe in recognition of his service to West Virginia and support of the state’s history.



A West Virginia Day reception will be held at 1:00 p.m.



At 2:00 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host its inaugural History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as All-Star teams to compete for bragging rights.



The West Virginia Day festivities will also include several choir performances throughout the day.