WEST VIRGINIA DAY: State’s 160th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Tuesday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at noon for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 160th birthday.The first 160 people to arrive will receive a limited edition 160th birthday commemorative gift handmade by local artisans with the Black Locust Woodshop in Charleston.Children and young adults who attend will receive a special gift as well.