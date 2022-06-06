West Virginia Department of Education Seeking Partnerships for Afterschool and Summer Programming

CHARLESTON, W.VA – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is pleased to announce the opportunity for nonprofit organizations in West Virginia to submit an external organization profile which will be added to the 21st Century Community Learning Center’s (21st CCLC) list of organizations. The list will be made available to groups desiring partnerships to develop and implement afterschool or summer programming.

The 21st CCLC program provides students access to high-quality and engaging afterschool activities that support their learning and development and assists them in obtaining state educational standards. Any organization submitting a profile must:

Operate as a nonprofit in good standing in West Virginia; and

Have a minimum five years of experience operating or delivering services to or within out-of-school time programs in West Virginia.

If an organization meets the requirements, they are then eligible to complete and submit the profile online by July 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. The WVDE will post the pre-screened list of organizations on the WVDE 21st CCLC webpage and distribute to organizations interested in partnering to offer afterschool programs or summer learning programs in their communities.

“We are excited to partner with organizations that provide further resources and experiences for our students over the summer,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Engaging and educational activities are the benchmark experience for West Virginia children, and afterschool and summer programs are critical for delivering these important supports.”

This solicitation has no bearing on any contracts or funding with the WVDE nor does the listing represent an endorsement of the non-profit organization’s services. All profiles must be completed in their entirety to be published. All eligible pre-screened organizations will remain on the list for five years from the date posted on the WVDE website.

To inquire about the application process, please contact Sherry Swint at Sherry.Swint@k12.wv.us or call 833-627-2833.