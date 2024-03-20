West Virginia Department of Health Alerts Eligible Residents They May Receive Additional Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

West Virginia’s Pan Respiratory Dashboard shows only 36 percent of West Virginians over the age of 61 are up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines. The dashboard shows that more than a hundred West Virginians died from COVID-19 in the last year, with the average age of those individuals being 73.



Under current recommendations, those 65 and older can receive an additional dose of the vaccine at least four months after the previous shot. The updated vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus and newer variants, offering broader protection.



To find updated COVID-19 information and the nearest vaccination location, visit COVID-19 Vaccine (wv.gov).