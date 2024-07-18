West Virginia Department of Health Celebrates 50th Anniversary of West Virginia WIC

A press conference held during the event will feature comments by Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer, and other guests as they highlight the instrumental role of the program and its effect on families.



“The WIC program exemplifies our commitment to supporting the health of families,” said Dr. Christiansen. “Over the past five decades, WIC has made a profound difference in the lives of over 1.8 million West Virginians by providing vital support during critical developmental stages.”



The celebration in Ritter Park will begin at 3:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Families and community partners are encouraged to join in honoring the program’s legacy in the state.



To learn more about WIC services or how to apply for benefits, call your local WIC clinic or 304-558-0030. More information is available online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.