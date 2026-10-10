West Virginia Department of Health Facilities Takes Steps to Strengthen Patient Care at State Psychiatric Hospitals



CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities is taking steps to improve patient care and strengthen behavioral health services at two state psychiatric hospitals through a potential partnership with experienced healthcare providers.

The Department has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to explore new management options for Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston. Both hospitals will remain state-owned.

“Our responsibility is to provide the best possible care for the West Virginians who depend on these facilities,” said Department of Health Facilities Cabinet Secretary Michael Caruso. “By exploring partnerships with experienced behavioral health providers, we have an opportunity to strengthen operations, improve patient outcomes, and ensure these hospitals are delivering the level of care our patients deserve.”

The Department is seeking organizations with demonstrated experience operating inpatient civil and forensic psychiatric facilities. A potential partner would provide operational expertise, manage daily hospital functions, and help develop a more comprehensive continuum of behavioral health services focused on patient treatment and recovery.

The RFP does not involve the sale of either hospital. Rather, it allows the Department to evaluate whether an experienced healthcare operator can improve services while maintaining the state’s commitment to high-quality patient care.

Proposals are expected to be submitted later in 2026.