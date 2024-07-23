West Virginia Department of Health Highlights Importance of Back-to-School Immunizations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As the new school year approaches, the West Virginia Department of Health (DH) underscores the importance of ensuring students are up to date on their immunizations. Immunizations (also called vaccines or shots) are one of the most important ways to protect children from diseases, and they are especially important for students, who are regularly in close contact with others.



For the upcoming school year, all children entering school in West Virginia grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless a medical exemption is approved by DH. Additional proof of immunization is required for children entering grades 7 and 12 for diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal disease unless a medical exemption is approved by DH.



After confirming that first positive measles case in Monongalia County back in April, state health leaders learned that 128 West Virginia residents from 30 counties and 24 out-of-state contacts from four neighboring states were potentially exposed to measles. While the DH’s Bureau for Public Health and local health departments worked tirelessly to successfully mitigate a measles outbreak through contact tracing and other control activities, public health leaders hope their efforts show just how vital immunizations are to fostering a healthy society.