West Virginia Department of Health Highlights Winter Weather Safety

In extremely cold temperatures, it is also important to recognize the signs of hypothermia caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Symptoms may include shivering, exhaustion, slurred speech, and drowsiness.



“If you notice any of the above signs, take the person’s temperature. If it’s below 95 degrees, it is imperative to get medical attention quickly,” cautioned Sec. Young.



For those who cannot get medical help right away, the following methods are recommended by the CDC to warm the person up: Get the person into a warm room or shelter.Remove any wet clothing the person is wearing.Warm the center of the person’s body—chest, neck, head, and groin—using an electric blanket, if available. You can also use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels, or sheets.Warm drinks can help increase body temperature, but do not give alcoholic drinks. Do not try to give beverages to an unconscious person.After body temperature has increased, keep the person dry and wrap their body, including their head and neck, in a warm blanket.For more resources on ways to stay safe during severe weather, visit

http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.asp.



