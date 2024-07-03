West Virginia Department of Health Offers New Portal to Help West Virginians Access Vaccine Records

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health’s (DH) Bureau for Public Health has launched a new resource for residents in need of their vaccination records. The new system allows patients to review their immunization history and print their own official records at MyIRMobile.



“Immunizations are an important part of staying healthy,” said Sec. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “This is just another tool to empower people with the most up-to-date information possible when it comes to their healthcare.”



Data is pulled directly from the West Virginia Statewide Immunization Information System (WVSIIS) and can be accessed from any computer or smart device, reducing the administrative burden on healthcare provider staff. Patients, parents, and legal guardians will be able to access their personal records through the portal.



Using a simple registration process, MyIR allows users to create and activate an account, utilizing a 2-step verification process to match the registration information and locate an exact match in the immunization registry. Users can also add dependents under the age of 18 to their MyIR account. Once a registered account is verified, vaccination records will be available for users to view and print on demand. The certified vaccination records provided by the portal will be accepted by places that require proof of immunization.