West Virginia Department of Human Services Recognizes Elder Abuse Awareness Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) joins the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services to prioritize the dignity, safety, and wellbeing of older survivors on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.



Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed June 15, 2024, as West Virginia Elder Abuse Awareness Day. West Virginia has the third highest proportion of older adults in the U.S.



“It is our collective responsibility to protect the dignity and rights of elderly West Virginians,” said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau of Social Services Commissioner. “By fostering safe, supportive environments where our elders can thrive with the respect and care they deserve, we can ensure our state’s elders live free from fear and harm.”