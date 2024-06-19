West Virginia Disaster Recovery Centers Will Remain Open on June 19-20

CHARLESTON, W.Va – Disaster Recovery Centers in West Virginia will remain open on June 19-20, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to help West Virginia residents affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and floods that occurred April 2-6, 2024.

Disaster Recovery Centers are one-stop shops for eligible storm survivors seeking one-on-one help. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are at the centers to answer questions. Residents can get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents, and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance.

If you have any questions on any letters or messages from FEMA, visit a DRC; they will give you personalized one-on-one help with a FEMA team member.

The centers are located at:

Cabell County Fayette County Christ Temple Church2400 Johnstown Road,Huntington, WV 25701 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.*Closing on June 19, 2024, at 6 p.m. Memorial Building200 West Maple Ave,Fayetteville, WV 25840

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kanawha County Lincoln County Recreation Center2601 Fairlawn AveDunbar, WV 25064 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lincoln County EOC911 Marconi DriveHamlin, WV 25064 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nicholas County Ohio County Nicholas County OES449 Water Street,Summersville, WV Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. US Army Reserve Ctr25 Armory DriveWheeling, WV 26003 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wayne County Wayne County OES1 Hendricks StreetWayne, WV 25570 Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.*Opening on June 20, 2024, at 8 a.m.

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to register with FEMA. If it is not possible to visit a DRC or an MDRC, call 800-621- FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for temporary housing, essential home repairs, personal property replacement, and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

SBA offers low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, and private non-profit organizations. SBA disaster loans may cover repairs, rebuilding, as well as the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also apply online via SBA’s secure website at http://www.sba.gov/disaster. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.