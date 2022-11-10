West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Emerging as a Leader With New Innovations

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently realized a goal to get overall wait plus service times in their main and regional offices down to an average of 30 minutes or less. That total begins when a guest walks in, and includes both the wait time and service time.



When DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier was appointed in 2020, he knew long wait times at the DMV were one of the division’s most frequent complaints.



Frazier and his staff instituted a system to allow patrons to make appointments at the DMV office so they could get in and out faster. The DMV installed automated kiosks for customers to renew drivers’ licenses and registrations and developed online services for many DMV functions. Together, these new initiatives have cut down on the number of people who have to physically go to their DMV office, while customer service training for employees has shortened the wait for those who still need to go to the DMV.



“I’ve been talking to other states,” said Frazier. “They asked how we did the online learners tests. How do we verify accuracy? How do the cameras work? This isn’t something every state does. West Virginia is a leader in many ways and we’re just not used to thinking about that.”