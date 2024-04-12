West Virginia DMV offers several convenient ways to renew vehicle registrations

CHARLESTON, WV – It’s that time again. It’s time to renew your West Virginia vehicle registration. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will send you a registration renewal reminder postcard 60 days before your registration expires.



You can renew your registration in several ways. Make sure to have your current registration card, proof of vehicle insurance, and proof of your personal property tax payment before trying to renew your registration.



You can visit one of the West Virginia DMV’s 26 regional offices, your local county sheriff’s office, or go to a WV DMV Now kiosk. You can also visit the DMV website or scan the reminder postcard to renew your registration online.



The added benefit of renewing your registration online is getting a free digital registration card. The card can be stored in your smartphone wallet. Once you renew your registration online, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message with a link showing you how to download the digital registration card to your phone. You will also get a registration card in a PDF format. A paper copy and decal will be mailed to you.



More than 8,000 West Virginians have already downloaded digital registration cards.



“This is just another option for people and another step forward in modernizing the West Virginia DMV,” said West Virginia DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “We are striving daily to be the best West Virginia DMV that we can possibly be.”



West Virginia requires every motor vehicle, trailer, semi-trailer, pole trailer, and recreational vehicle to be titled and registered. Motor boats with an output of at least 3 hp/70lb thrust must also be registered. Registration fees can be found by clicking here.