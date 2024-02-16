West Virginia DMV offices will be closed on President’s Day

CHARLESTON, WV – All 26 West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, for President’s Day.



The offices may be closed, but many DMV services are available online, 24 hours a day and seven days a week.



Customers are encouraged to use the DMV Self Service portal. Residents can renew their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, take the online knowledge test, change their address, pay property taxes, request a personalized license plate, and get duplicate registration cards, license plates, and registration decals.



The DMV also has 12 self service DMV Now Kiosks located throughout the state. Customers can renew their driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, get a driver’s license record, and duplicate registration cards at the DMV Now Kiosks.



All West Virginia DMV regional offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.