West Virginia DMV Sells More Than 1,000 Cryptid License Plates in Less Than Two Days

|Charleston, W.V. – West Virginia’s new cryptid license plate is proving to be a monster hit, with the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) selling more than 1,000 plates in just one and a half business days following its November 2 launch.”We knew West Virginians loved their cryptids, but this response has been incredible,” said Governor Patrick Morrisey. “Mothman, Bigfoot, the Flatwoods Monster and the rest of our legendary creatures have captured imaginations for generations. Now they’re taking over our highways. It’s a fun way to celebrate what makes West Virginia unique, and I’m thrilled to see so many people getting behind it.”
|The DMV sold 756 plates on Monday, November 2, the first day they were available. After closing Tuesday, November 3, sales resumed Wednesday and surpassed 1,000 just after 1 p.m. The initial production run included 3,000 plates, and the DMV has already ordered more to keep up with demand.
Designed by the late West Virginia artist Jesse Corlis, the plate features nine legendary creatures from across the Mountain State: the Flatwoods Monster, Mothman, Bigfoot, Sheepquatch, Batboy, Veggie Man, the Webster County Werewolf, Ogua, and the Grafton Monster.
|“As a huge fan of West Virginia’s rich folklore, I couldn’t be more excited to see legendary cryptids like Mothman and Braxie the Flatwoods Monster featured on our new license plate,” said Transportation Secretary Stephen T. Rumbaugh. “This design not only celebrates our state’s unique culture and storied heritage on every road we travel, but it also serves as a lasting tribute to the incredible artistic legacy of Jesse Corlis.”Corlis passed away in 2023, before he could see his license plate design become a reality. His artwork can also be found at prominent locations throughout West Virginia, including the Silver Bridge Memorial in Point Pleasant, the Days of Gassaway mural, bridge piers in Charleston, and Pies & Pints locations around the state.
|“First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to Jesse Corlis, the talented graphic artist who designed the Cryptid license plate,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “We recognize his creativity, talent, and contributions to the West Virginia license plate program, and we are proud to see his work celebrated through this unique design.”The cryptid plate is currently available at DMV offices statewide and will be available online at a later date. The specialty plate carries a $10 fee in addition to the regular annual registration fee of $51.50, with registration costs prorated for motorists who have time remaining on their existing registration.
|Motorists are encouraged to schedule an appointment before visiting a DMV office to avoid waiting in line. Same-day appointments are often available through dmv.wv.gov.