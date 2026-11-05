West Virginia DMV Sells More Than 1,000 Cryptid License Plates in Less Than Two Days

“As a huge fan of West Virginia’s rich folklore, I couldn’t be more excited to see legendary cryptids like Mothman and Braxie the Flatwoods Monster featured on our new license plate,” said Transportation Secretary Stephen T. Rumbaugh. “This design not only celebrates our state’s unique culture and storied heritage on every road we travel, but it also serves as a lasting tribute to the incredible artistic legacy of Jesse Corlis.”Corlis passed away in 2023, before he could see his license plate design become a reality. His artwork can also be found at prominent locations throughout West Virginia, including the Silver Bridge Memorial in Point Pleasant, the Days of Gassaway mural, bridge piers in Charleston, and Pies & Pints locations around the state.