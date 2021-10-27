West Virginia Gearing up to Vaccinate Kids

Charleston, WV- (WWNR) Jim Hoyer, Director of the Joint Interagency Task Force announced that this week, West Virginia will not be receiving a shipment of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adults and instead will receive 50,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, with officials expected to approve vaccines for children ages 5-11 soon.



“Pfizer is retooling their operations to make sure they get the appropriate amount of doses out to the 5-11 age group,” Hoyer said. “We have been able to order, centrally, 50,000 doses of the doses for children and our retail facilities are now able to request doses as well.



“So we believe we will have plenty of doses available for those children that need to get vaccinated.”