West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program reminds motorcyclists to have proper training before hitting the open road

The GHSP says 41 people were killed in crashes involving motorcycles in West Virginia in 2023. Twenty of the victims were riding without a motorcycle endorsement.



National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said 36 percent of motorcycle riders involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2021 didn’t have a valid motorcycle license.



“As the season begins you need to make sure that you have your endorsement to ride,” said GHSP Motorcycle Safety Training Coordinator Mary Jarrell.



NHTSA said 5,932 motorcyclists were killed in the United States in 2021. That’s 14 percent of all traffic fatalities. An additional 82,686 motorcyclists were injured in 2021.



The numbers are not getting better. The number of motorcyclists killed in 2021 is the highest since NHTSA started collecting data in 1975.



“Riding a motorcycle across our beautiful state is one of life’s pleasures. Obtaining an endorsement and appropriate training is not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of accountability and responsibility,” said GHSP Director Jack McNeely. “I would be remiss not to remind four-wheeled motorists to be cognizant of our two and three-wheeled friends on West Virginia’s highways and backroads. Let’s all be safe out there.”



Drivers should always be aware of motorcycles and look twice before turning onto a road.



“As a fellow rider, I know the importance of proper training,” Jarrell said. “Make sure your gear is good, your tires are good, and take an advanced training course if you need a refresher,” Jarrell said. “Ride safe. No alcohol. No drugs. And watch for distracted drivers in other vehicles.”