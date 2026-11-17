American Lung Association report shows improvements in survival and early diagnosis, but significant challenges remain.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has the highest smoking rate in the nation and the second-highest rate of new lung cancer cases, according to a report released Tuesday by the American Lung Association.

The organization’s ninth annual “State of Lung Cancer” report, released Nov. 17, examines lung cancer rates, survival, screening, treatment and other factors affecting patients across the country.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in West Virginia and nationwide. More than 229,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year.

According to the report, West Virginia’s rate of new lung cancer cases is 75.8 per 100,000 residents, compared with the national rate of 52.1 per 100,000.

The state’s smoking rate stands at 17.8%, the highest among the 48 states included in that ranking.

Survival rates improve but remain below national average

Despite the state’s high lung cancer burden, the report identifies improvements in survival and early detection.

West Virginia’s five-year lung cancer survival rate is 26.4%, compared with the national average of 31%.

The state’s survival rate has improved 29% over the past five years, although West Virginia still ranks 37th among the 43 states included in the survival comparison.

The report also found that 29.2% of lung cancer cases in West Virginia are diagnosed at an early stage, nearly matching the national rate of 29.3%.

Early-stage diagnoses in the state have increased 19% over the past five years.

“Overall, our report reveals positive news—more people in the U.S. are living longer after a lung cancer diagnosis than ever before, and more people are getting screened for the disease,” said Shannon Baker, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.

Baker said additional efforts are needed to improve access to screening, testing and treatment for West Virginia patients.

Screening and treatment remain concerns

The report found that 26.4% of West Virginians considered at high risk for lung cancer received screening, compared with the national rate of 24.4%.

West Virginia ranked 13th among 50 states for lung cancer screening.

Annual low-dose CT scans for people at high risk can reduce lung cancer deaths by up to 20%, according to the Lung Association.

The report also found that 20.8% of lung cancer cases in West Virginia involved surgical treatment, compared with 21.4% nationally.

However, 23.7% of lung cancer cases in the state received no treatment, exceeding the national rate of 20.9%.

The Lung Association said barriers to treatment may include cost, lack of information, stigma and other factors.

Smoking and radon contribute to cancer risks

Tobacco use remains the leading risk factor for lung cancer, with both smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke linked to the disease.

Radon exposure is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

The report lists West Virginia’s radon measure at 28.5%, ranking the state 31st among 51 jurisdictions.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that cannot be seen or smelled. It can accumulate inside homes and buildings.

The Lung Association recommends regularly testing homes for radon and taking corrective action when elevated levels are detected.

Insurance coverage and clinical trials

The report also raises concerns about access to comprehensive biomarker testing, which can help doctors identify treatments based on the characteristics of a patient’s cancer.

These tests may help determine whether patients could benefit from targeted therapies or immunotherapy.

According to the Lung Association, West Virginia does not require insurance coverage for comprehensive biomarker testing.

The organization is also urging Congress to pass the Clinical Trial Modernization Act, legislation intended to reduce barriers to participation in clinical trials and expand access to emerging treatments.

Baker said improving screening, expanding biomarker testing and increasing access to clinical trials are important steps toward reducing lung cancer deaths.

The American Lung Association says its work combines research, education and advocacy to improve prevention, diagnosis and treatment for people affected by lung cancer.

The full report is available through the American Lung Association’s State of Lung Cancer website.