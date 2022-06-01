West Virginia Health Right and RAM Hold Two-Day Free Medical Clinic

Clinic Will Serve People from Several Counties around Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Health Right and Remote Area Medical (RAM) are teaming up to provide a large, two-day clinic offering free medical, dental and vision care to the public. The clinic will be held on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, at Bible Center School at 1111 Oakhurst Drive in Charleston. That’s just off Route 119, Corridor G, across from the Ashton Place Kroger.

“Medical providers from different fields will offer a wide range of services,” Angie Settle, chief executive officer of West Virginia Health Right, said. “Hundreds of volunteers will provide services to patients without asking for identification, insurance or proof of income. We hope to serve as many as a thousand of people from a nine-county area around Charleston. Additional physicians, dentists, eye doctors, nurses and other health care professionals are needed. Those who want to volunteer should go to ramusa.org.”

Doors will open at six o’clock each morning with services offered on a first-come-first-served basis. The parking lot will open at midnight the evening of June 3 and remain open.

Patients are advised to bring any medications they take. Any follow-up care that is needed will be provided by West Virginia Health Right.

West Virginia Health Right and RAM previously partnered for a similar two-day clinic in 2016.

More information is available at: ramusa.org.