West Virginia Hive Annual Small Business and Partner Awards Announced at Open House Dec. 2

Beckley, W.Va. (Dec. 2, 2022) – The West Virginia Hive named top performing Hive clients and

partners as part of its annual open house this morning at the Beckley Presbyterian Church. For

each of the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority (NRGRDA) has recognized business clients and program partners and

supporters.

Ryan Thorn, state director of the West Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture,

offered keynote remarks as part of the program.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA, along with

staff, presented the following awards:

2022 WV Hive Small Business of the Year Award – Amanda Green and Ceretha Green, Falcon

Mine Service – located in Midway

2022 WV Hive Startup of the Year Award – Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, Botany Tropicals –

located in Hinton

2022 WV Hive Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Marcus Thomas, Fat Bottom Coolers – from

Beckley

2022 WV Hive Social Enterprise of the Year Award – Deiandra Blair, Blair’s Sweet Treats &

More – located in Bluewell

2022 WV Hive Partner of the Year Award – United Bank – accepted by Zack Statler, Market

President

2022 Community Advocate of the Year – Donnie Pomeroy – Business Services Representative at

Region 1 Workforce Development Board – from Meadow Bridge

This year, displays by WV Hive entrepreneurs were added to the Open House activities,

showcasing their products and services, including a wide variety of food. Following the award

presentations, the WV Hive opened its doors to the public to introduce its staff, promote

networking, tour its coworking space, and invite entrepreneurs to take advantage of a range of

services offered by the WV Hive.

“Today was a great way to reflect on our accomplishments throughout 2022 as well as

recognize high-achieving business leaders, which we are so proud of, and our partners, who are

so supportive, and on whom we depend,” said Moore. “More small businesses were created

during the COVID-19 pandemic, and our entrepreneurs as well as our WV Hive staff were forced

to endure a challenging stress test that has made us all stronger and more resilient.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the

Country Roads Angel Network. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers,

Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and

Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.

#