White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the

community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting January 25 at its retail shop at 169

Pocahontas Trail, White Sulphur Springs. The small business, which specializes in the aging of

beef, has expanded its operations and added a new processing facility.

The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank

Ford.

Photo courtesy of WV Hive



Caption: Frank Ford, left, and James Tuckwiller, owners of Mountain Steer Meat Company in White Sulphur Springs, invite the public to the Jan. 25 grand opening of its expanded operations and new processing facility.

Judy Moore, executive director of the West Virginia Hive and president of the Country Roads

Angel Network (CRAN), said “Mountain Steer Meat Company is not only a client of the Hive but

one of CRAN’s proudest investments. We appreciate that James and Frank came to us early on

and allowed us to work with them on this timely business concept.”

Moore said Mountain Steer Meat Company secured an investment of $100,000 from CRAN and

a $249,660 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help them finance its business expansion.

The Country Roads Angel Network is West Virginia’s only accredited angel investment network,

serving all 55 counties of the state.

Tuckwiller and Ford founded the company in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The

opportunity to start Mountain Steer came when supply chains were disrupted by COVID-19 and

led to a beef shortage in West Virginia,” said Tuckwiller. “Our farms were dependent on

facilities in other states to process meat from our cattle,” he said. “Steer born and raised in our

region was processed and packaged out of state, only to be brought back to West Virginia for

sale. Our goal at Mountain Steer is to simplify operations and provide a processing facility right

in our area, ensuring our customers pay reasonable prices and enjoy knowing what they are

consuming is locally grown, superior beef from start to finish.”

Tuckwiller said the company has created six jobs (a head butcher, four meat cutter/butcher

assistants, and an administrator). Mountain Steer currently serves two local county school

districts (Greenbrier and Nicholas County School Systems), the local IGA grocery store, and

eight local restaurants. “We hope to expand our Mountain Steer family by offering annual and

lifetime memberships to loyal customers who value quality products and sustainable methods,”

said Tuckwiller. “These memberships offer discounted rates on all products in the retail shop,

preferential service at special events, and exclusivity to our upcoming member events.”