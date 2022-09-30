West Virginia Hive Hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ Session in Summersville

Sept. 30 Networking Event at Seneca Health Services

Beckley, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a “Coffee Talks” networking session at 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, at Seneca Health Services in Summersville. The event is being sponsored by United Bank.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network and exchange ideas with one another.”

Moore said she will conduct an interview with local CPA and entrepreneur Ashleigh Wall about her entrepreneurship journey and the importance of good accounting practices for small businesses.

Wall is the owner of Fat Eddie’s and Lakeside Outfitters located in Mt. Nebo, W.Va., at Summersville Lake. She was born and raised in Summersville and is a graduate of Concord University, where she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. She earned her Master’s in Accounting from West Virginia University. Wall worked for Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) as an audit senior associate for more than three years. She and her husband, Josh, had a desire to move back home to Summersville in late 2020 as new business owners. Wall is also active in her community. In 2021, she was appointed to the Summersville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and also coaches a girls’ softball team, which she led to the 2021 state championship.