West Virginia Hive Hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ Session

On Thursday, February 15 in Beckley

Beckley, W.Va. (February 6, 2024) – West Virginia Hive’s first “Coffee Talks” networking session of the new year will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 15, at Fruits of Labor Pizzeria & Coffee Shop, 313 Neville Street in Beckley. The public is encouraged to attend this free event, but registration is required.

The event, being held during National Entrepreneurship Week, and sponsored by Truist, offers a chance to learn from two successful, local entrepreneurs — Brianna Duckworth, Founder and CEO of Go Duck Media, and Ebony Murrell-Smith, owner of OnPath Graphics — through an informal interview session with Judy Moore, Executive Director of the WV Hive and Deputy Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. This session will focus on learning about creating buzz about your business through social media content and website design.

Moore said, “Our Coffee Talks sessions are now in their third year and offer a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from, and exchange ideas with one another in an informal gathering. This session will also include a discussion around barriers to capital access to allow us to learn about and understand more deeply the associated struggles.”

To register, please use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-beckley-wv-tickets-801837877677?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=292572895&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8L3O6gDVscvSTRwycWQ1Isl_RU0SQskcaSBdNQ4TGDBsFUdV0oWFxGzeMwB-9edHZfwE6_tmU2R66Ic91yuSaA0f_F1Q&utm_content=292572895&utm_source=hs_emailWV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.