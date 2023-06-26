West Virginia Hive Network and Resource Fair Set For June 28 in Beckley

Beckley, W.Va. (June 26, 2023) – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a Network and Resource Fair

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Black Knight Country Club, 2400 South Kanawha Street,

Beckley, on Wednesday, June 28. All small business owners are invited to attend. They can

connect with professional staff of the Hive as well as Hive-approved vendors and Hive resource

partners who can offer specialized services to help boost their success.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), said “We offer free professional, one-on-one

business advising, training, and technical assistance support to entrepreneurs and small

business owners throughout our service area. Through our approved vendors and resource

partners, we can provide assistance with marketing, product development and contracting,

workforce development, accounting, legal services, and so much more. These resources have

allowed us to make a positive difference for numerous businesses in our region.”

Moore said the fair offers an opportunity to visit with federal, state, and local government

resource representatives under one roof on one day. A number of the approved vendors —

including attorneys, accountants, marketing specialists, website developers, and graphic artists,

will be available for consultation also. If you are a WV Hive approved vendor or resource

partner, you can register to participate at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-

network-and-resource-fair-partner-and-vendor-registration-tickets-641407847137. The WV

Hive and others will be giving away door prizes throughout the event.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA , serving 13 counties in southern

West Virginia. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/