West Virginia Hive Network Welcomes Stephanie Sanders as Regional Business Advisor

Beckley, WV. (WWNR) – Stephanie Sanders has joined the West Virginia Hive Network as a regional business advisor, assisting entrepreneurs and business leaders in the organization’s 12-county region.

A Beckley native, Sanders has worked in business and workforce development, higher education, and at a southern West Virginia hospice. Her background and experience will translate into providing in‐depth business consultations to entrepreneurs, recently formed companies, and established small businesses seeking to expand, diversify, or attract new capital investment.

“Stephanie is passionate about helping entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive. “Her knowledge and skills are a tremendous asset to our growing team.”

Sanders completed her Associate degree in Business Administration in 2003 at Valley College in Martinsburg. After many years in the workforce, she knew that she needed more education to take her career to the next level. That led her to an online program that would give her the flexibility that she needed while working. In 2020, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Valley College.

Before coming to the Hive, Stephanie worked in a similar role at the Region One Workforce Investment Board as the Small Business Development Center Coordinator. Prior to holding that position, she was the Business Services Coordinator for Region One. Her most recent role was Career Services Advisor for Valley College Online Division, where she provided student guidance on career choices, determining skills, strengthening recruitment potential, and furthering educational opportunities.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.