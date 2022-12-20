West Virginia Hive Recognizes Falcon Mine Service As 2022 Small Business of the Year

Beckley, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive named top performing Hive client

Falcon Mine Service in Midway as its 2022 Small Business of the Year.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority, said “Falcon Mine Service’s story is the perfect depiction of

our southern West Virginia Entrepreneurs. The award judges and Hive staff were overwhelmed

with the strong determination and entrepreneurial spirit of Amanda and Ceretha Green and

Clint Henderson at Falcon Mine Service as they took on the operation of the business following

the passing of its founder, Darrell Green, in 2021.”

Amanda Green is the daughter of Darrell Green and Ceretha is his widow; Clint Henderson is

the company’s first employee, who now serves as lead salesman. Amanda said, “For Mom and

for me, there was never an option that included us not devoting ourselves entirely to running

Dad’s business and trying our hardest to be successful at it.”

Falcon Mine Service provides cutting tools, drills and bits products to the West Virginia mining

and construction industry. Falcon was started in 2001 after Darrell Green retired from Fansteel

VR Wesson after working there 30 years. Falcon became a distributor of Fansteel products and

achieved success in his industry.

As with many small businesses, there were bumps in the road. Fansteel declared bankruptcy

and Falcon was heavily dependent on its products. After finding a new mining parts

manufacturer, Darrell Green managed Falcon as a one-man show for several years. Through

cancer and mining industry fluctuations, Green still managed to operate Falcon successfully. In

2018, Falcon hired its first employee, Henderson, who had connections and experience in the

mining industry. Falcon saw another season of growth, gained new customers, and expanded

its product line, but in 2019 Green’s daughter, Amanda, saw that her father needed some more

staff. While also working a full-time job with the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety

Program, Amanda began helping her dad with paperwork and learning the business.

During 2020, the global pandemic helped bolster mining production. Falcon Mine Service

remained steady in sales until June 2021, when Darrell succumbed to COVID. There being no

time to grieve, Amanda and her mother, Ceretha, leaped into managing the business, as

customers were depending on them.

Amanda resigned from her state job in August 2021 so she and her mother could devote full

time to running Falcon. Henderson made a commitment to stay with Falcon Mine Service in

spite of other opportunities.

One thing Amanda learned while working alongside her dad, was to always think of ways to

grow the business. Since 2021, Amanda realized that while the coal mining industry is booming

and Falcon’s sales are good, this might be a good time to diversify and explore growth. That led

the Greens to become a WV Hive client in January 2022.

Falcon Mine Service leaders sought grants and help with a formal business plan from the WV

Hive. The following are some of the key developments that led Falcon Mine Service to become

the WV Hive’s 2022 Small Business of the Year:

 Because of the need to move away from one main manufacturer for their product line,

they worked with Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) to create drawings for their best-selling

products, and ordered and installed upgraded machinery to produce them in-house.

 As a result of the new machinery, plans are being studied to venture into other

industries, including aerospace.

 The company has designed additional warehouse space and is formulating a time for the

build-out.

 Efforts are underway to partner with local technology schools and/or high schools to

offer their space and time for teaching the trade.

 The company continues to show steady sales increases as it expands and grows.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the

Country Roads Angel Network. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers,

Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and

Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.